Clarity needed on child access arrangements in lockdown says local TD

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal Martin Kenny said that he has been approached by people who are distressed due to the breakdown of arrangements for access to their children due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in his constituency today, Deputy Kenny said:

“Many separated parents have very detailed arrangements, ordered by the courts, for the transfer of children between different homes for specified times and days of the week.

“These arrangements are now falling apart or are not being adhered to because of the public health emergency. The Minister for Justice must provide clarity on the legal situation prevailing now both to facilitate children seeing their parents when appropriate and also to prevent accusation of non-compliance with court orders which is happening for good reason because of Covid-19.

“I have emailed Minister Flanagan for clarification and hope to relay his response as soon as it is received.”