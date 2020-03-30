Sad passing of Leitrim native in New York

The death has been announced of Shane Conlon of New York City, NY and formerly Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, who died peacefully in his home on March 26 , 2020.

Loving son of the late Sean and Olive Conlon, Shane will be sadly missed by his sister Lisa, aunts and uncles Philomena (Phil) Lavin, Thomasina and Tommy Padden and Pauric Padden, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo Cemetery when travel restrictions are lifted and it is safe to congregate.