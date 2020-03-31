QIH lay off 600 staff temporarily due to Covid-19

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) which is situated in Cavan and Fermanagh have laid off 600 staff in a scaling back of operations due to restrictions around the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The company stated said: "Following announcements by the Irish and UK Governments last week regarding new restrictions designed to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, QIH has closed and/ or substantially scaled back all operations that require physical attendance at work and which were not included in the published list of essential business.

"As a result, staff of impacted facilities (approximately 600 staff) will be furloughed or placed on temporary lay-off and paid in accordance with the relevant Government support scheme applicable to their roles.

"QIH recognises this is a very challenging disruption for staff and their families but it is necessary and unavoidable if we are to protect one another from this global pandemic and safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable in our community. All QIH directors are also taking take a 50% reduction in salary at this time.

"Given packaging is a key supply chain provider to the food sector, Quinn Packaging in not impacted, and will continue to operate, adhering to all best practice hygiene and physical distancing guidelines designed to safeguard our staff, customers and the broader community."

