Update on Leitrim County Council Services

Leitrim County Council has confirmed that following the announcement by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar T.D. on Friday, March 27, all of its offices are now closed to the public with immediate effect and will remain closed until further notice.

The Council has reviewed its essential services in line with Government policy and the objectives of the new public health measures. A significant number of our staff continue to work from home and ensure that service levels continue, while frontline and essential staff will deliver public services, some of which will be restricted in nature.

This is the current situation:

Community Services

Covid-19 Support Line

The Council has established a new community support line to assist older or vulnerable people who are recommended to cocoon and remain in their homes during this current period of the emergency. If you are one of these people and you need assistance with practical matters such as: collecting medical and food supplies, need transport to attend a medical appointment or another need, please contact our dedicated help line number: 071 9650473 between 9am-5pm. The line is a seven day service and is operational from Monday, March 30th.

This service is being provided at county level in cooperation with a number of public agencies, NGOs, local groups, sports clubs and others.

Corporate Services

Customer Services

The Council is advising customers not call to the offices for any reason as they will not be able to gain access. Anyone wishing to transact business can do so by telephone 071 9620005 or email: customerservices@leitrimcoco.ie

The Customer Services team will continue to be available to take calls during normal working hours, Monday – Friday, 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, . Given that we are operating essential services only we will not be in a position to deal with all routine enquiries. While we will endeavour to deal with all calls, priority will be given to essential services.

Face to face meetings with staff cannot be accommodated other than to deal with emergency situations and subject to social distancing requirements.

Correspondence (excluding cash) can be sent to the Council at:

Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim, N41 PF67.

Council Meetings

While the current restrictions remain in place all scheduled meeting of the Councils have been cancelled. This situation will remain under review.

Finance

Commercial Rates Deferment

Leitrim County Council in line with the recent Government announcement will be deferring rates payments for the most immediately impacted businesses primarily in the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors for a period of three months until the end of May.

To arrange for deferral please contact rates@leitrimcoco.ie or contact your Rates Account Manager.

Businesses that can continue to pay their outstanding local authority rates should continue to do so in the normal way.

Customers wishing making to make payments should do so by online bank transfer if possible. We can also accept Debit/Credit card payments by telephone. Payments can be made using the postal service, bank draft using cheque or postal order. Please contact our Finance Dept. on 071 9620005 for a range of payment facilities.

Motor Tax

Leitrim County Council request you use the online service www.motortax.ie, as the preferred means of renewing your Motor Tax during the current crisis, if at all possible. Your PIN for this service is the last 6 digits on the top right corner of your Vehicle Registration Cert (logbook).

Queries will also continue to be taken by phone at 071 9620005 or by email at mtax@leitrimcoco.ie

Housing

Staff in our Housing section can be contacted by telephone at 071 9650426 or by email at housing@leitrimcoco.ie

Housing Maintenance

Maintenance is being dealt with on an emergency response basis only.

Homeless Services

Homeless services can be accessed through the regular customer service channels during office hours.

Social Housing and HAP Applications

Social Housing and Housing Assistance Payment applications will be accepted by post or through the post box at located at the lower ground floor at Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Urgent applications will be prioritised for processing.

Local Enterprise Office

The Local Enterprise Office continues to operate, providing the following services:

· Client Enquiries.

· Professional Mentoring Services

· Micro Finance Ireland Loan Facilities.

· Trading Online Grants

· Online Training Courses

· LEAN Initiatives.

· Business Information on all supports available during the COVID 19 crisis.

Further information is available on our website at www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim or contact the office by telephone at 071 9650420 or by email at info@leo.leitrimcoco.ie

Leitrim Community Development Committee (LCDC)

Leader grant processing is currently continuing

Planning Services

For Planning enquiries please contact us by telephone on 071 9650450, or by email at planning@leitrimcoco.ie.

Planning applications can be submitted by post or hand delivered to our post box at the lower ground floor at Áras an Chontae.

Planning applications can be viewed online on our website at https://bit.ly/2UgL0kx

The effect of the emergency provisions introduced by the Minister on 29th March and to last at least until April 20th is not to freeze the planning system but rather to extend all timelines within which planning decisions can be made. The details of these provisions along with the Department’s Frequently Asked Questions have been uploaded to the Planning home page on our website.

Fire & Emergency Services

The Fire Service continue to respond to calls via the 999/112 system. Submission of Fire Safety Certificates and Disability Access Certificates will continue to be accepted by post or preferably by email – fireoff@Leitrimcoco.ie. The building control management system (BCMS) will remain available for the submission of Commencement Notices/ 7day notices and compliance on completion certificates.

Water Services

Under an agreement with Irish Water, our staff continue to provide a full service in terms of water supply, wastewater treatment, maintenance of the system.

Bring Bank Facilities

All 40 Bring Bank Facilities remain open across the county. Bring banks are being filled to capacity more frequently at present, and in that regard Leitrim County Council ask the public to please be mindful not to leave recyclables in bags or boxes on the ground in front of the bring banks for collection. Please consider using another bring centre or simply return on another occasion when the banks have been serviced.

Aura Leisure

The leisure centre in Carrick-on-Shannon, operated by Aura Leisure, remains closed.

Libraries

In line with the Government’s recommendations, all Library Branches in the county are closed until further notice. This decision is in line with the national recommendations for all public libraries. We will continue to operate our online services.

Roads and Transport

We will continue to respond to emergency maintenance issues and maintain the winter maintenance and road gritting programme, if required. Please report any faults with public lighting and we’ll endeavour to repair as quickly as possible.

Street cleaning and servicing of bins will continue as normal.

We will endeavour to keep you informed of any further changes in how we deliver services to you.

Stay safe, stay informed, stay at home and please follow the official advice. HSE social distancing guidelines: http://bit.ly/2QmuU6I

Additional Measures to Protect Citizens

The Government has announced additional measures to protect citizens by delaying the spread of COVID-19.

The general public is asked to follow this advice and keep informed of this ongoing outbreak. Details of these updated measures can be found at https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/ea1c30-updated-measures-in-response-to-covid-19-coronavirus/