Cloudy with the odd isolated shower for Wednesday, April 1

Cloudy today and mostly dry except for the odd isolated shower. Highest temperatures 9 or 10 degrees, in light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry. There'll be some clear spells, but a fair amount of cloud too with some patches of drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, 0 to -1 degrees in and clear spells with light northerly breezes.