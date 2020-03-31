Latest figures show no increase in Covid-19 cases for Leitrim

The latest county breakdown of figures for Covid-19 have revealed that there are still just 6 people confirmed with the virus in Co Leitrim.

The figures, released this evening, March 31, run a few days behind current updates and are only valid up until March 29.

However they show that there has been no change in the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co Leitrim and our figures still remain one of the lowest in the country.