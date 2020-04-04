What has the weather in store for us this Saturday, April 4, 2020

Today, Saturday, April 4, 2020 will be mostly dry and cloudy, although some patchy light rain or drizzle will occur at times, mainly in coastal areas. Becoming mostly dry with sunny spells by evening. Breezy and mild with moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong near western coasts, and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

TONIGHT

Most parts of the country will stay dry and clear tonight, but cloud will increase from the west overnight with rain reaching western and southwestern coastal areas by morning. It will be milder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees and it will be breezy with fresh south to southeast winds, strong near coasts.