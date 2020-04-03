Increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and the surrounding counties

The HSE has revealed that there are now 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim.

This is an increase of two on the last figure given on Wednesday.

In Roscommon the figure is 13 while there are 41 cases in Cavan, 26 in Sligo, 16 in Longford and 77 in Donegal.

These are the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) as of 3pm yesterday, April 2.