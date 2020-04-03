Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

A number of changes in how patients access Sligo University Hospital will be in place from Monday, April 6. This is to ensure that patients who need to attend the hospital can do so safely during the current Covid-19 public health emergency.

Commenting Grainne McCann Sligo University Hospital Manager said, “Over the last number of weeks we have all been working very hard across SUH to prepare for the expected increase in suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases. Part of this work has involved looking at the clinics and patient services that are continuing to make sure those patients can come to and from the hospital safely.

"From Monday, the 6th, the Main Entrance of the Hospital will change from its current location at the front of the hospital to the Outpatient Department Entrance on the Mall Road. This entrance will be open from 8am to 8pm every day. There will be no general patient access through the main entrance.

“Patients who are acutely unwell / requiring immediate resuscitation will be brought as usual to the Ambulance Entrance / Emergency Department Resuscitation Rooms. We have put an Emergency Arrivals Unit in place at the front of the hospital and this is located in a modular building at the main entrance. Patients not requiring immediate resuscitation who are brought by ambulance and those who travel themselves will go to this Emergency Arrivals Unit. Following a brief assessment of the patient, they will then enter the hospital and be streamed in two separate areas: non-Covid-19 patients and suspected or possible COVID-19 patients.

“Patients attending for urgent Outpatient/Diagnostic appointments should attend through the Outpatients Entrance. Women attending pregnancy ultrasound appointments or women in labour should also enter the building through the Outpatients Department up to 8pm. After 8pm, access is through the Emergency Department entrance. Sligo University Hospital has relocated some outpatients’ clinics and services to Kingsbridge. All patients will be advised in advance by phone or letter about these changes.

“There is no visiting currently in the hospital other than in exceptional circumstances with the prior agreement of the ward manager. We understand that this is very difficult for patients and families but it is an important measure to protect both patients and staff. To assist families, the hospital is introducing a ‘drop and collect’ service for patient belongings from 10am-12pm and 2pm-4 pm daily. We are very grateful to the public for their support in implementing these changes”.