17 moreCovid-19 deaths recorded for Saturday, April 4

A further 17 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died in the last 24 hours according to figures released this evening, Saturday, April 4.

15 deaths occured in the east of the country, 1 in the south and 1 in the west. Those who died included 4 females and 13 males. Of these 13 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 137 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 4th April.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team made a range of recommendations to support the response in nursing homes and long-term residential facilities to Covid-19. This remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor the rate of infection within these environments and support the sector through this outbreak.

“The nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 has been inspiring. We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”