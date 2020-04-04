Saturday, April 4, 2020
13 Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed in Co Leitrim
According to the latest breakdown of figures available up to midnight on April 2, 2020, 13 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Co Leitrim since the beginning of the pandemic.
The figures released by the government, do not give a breakdown of the towns or rural areas impacted by the virus.
The county has a relatively low level of cases but figures are expected to rise in all counties as more extensive testing is carried out.
