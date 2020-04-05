UPDATE:A further 21 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

A further 21 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. Of these 17 deaths occurred in the east of the country, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country

The deaths included 9 females and 12 males and of these, 12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 158.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 you need to self-isolate and phone your GP. I ask that everyone inform themselves on what to do in the instance they develop symptoms, as well as how to maintain their health and wellbeing. Support and guidance is available on gov.ie/health and HSE.”