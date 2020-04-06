Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, March 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa (Tess) Gallogly (née Roddy), Curraghatowney, Drumreilly, Leitrim



Peacefully, following a long illness, bravely borne. Predeceased by her brother Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, sons Niall and Karol, daughters-in-law Karen and Marie, brothers Patsy and Philip, sister Mai, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. A private funeral Mass will take place followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. A Mass of celebration for the life of Tess will be offered at a later date in St. Mary's Church, Drumlea, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.



Christine McGowan (née Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim



Christine McGowan (nee Deakin), Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Derby, England, April 5th 2020, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 72nd year, surrounded by the loving and brave nurses and all staff of surgical 1 and 2 who were so loving to her. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, son Jody, daughter Bernadette, sisters June and Vera, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Cherryl, grandson Kristopher, granddaughters Mary, Aoife and Francine.

Sadly missed by all her relatives, neighbours and friends, in Clooncarne and surrounding areas, also Bornacoola choir and Rooskey Active Age, in whom she deeply loved and who were so kind to her.

A private funeral will take due to government advice on Covid-19 regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass for Christine will take place at a later date. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Rose White (née Brady), New York and formerly of, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Mullahoran, Cavan



Rose White (née Brady), New York and formerly of Lough Gowna and Mullahoran, Co. Cavan. Passed away, peacefully, in her home in New York on March 31st at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Pat White and cherished mother of Margaret, Julie, Patricia, Mary, John, Aileen and Patrick. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family: brothers and sisters Mary, Theresa, Margaret, Tony, Danny and Fr. Jim, her sister and brother in laws, her son and daughter in laws and all her adored grandchildren. A private cremation will be held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Patricia Farrelly (née Murphy), Fortlea, Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Patricia Farrelly (nee Murphy) Fortlea, Derrylin and formerly Swanlinbar, Sunday 5th April, peacefully at home, devoted wife of Tommy and loving mother of John (Michelle) and Paul (Thara). Dear sister of Patsy, Phyllis, Josie, Frankie, Kathleen, Carmel and the late Tony. Private burial will take place Monday in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Derrylin. A Memorial Mass will be held later to celebrate Patricia’s life. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Brendan Mulleary, London and, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Cavan

Brendan Mulleary, London and Manorhamilton and late of Carrick-on-Shannon. Dear father of Thomas and Brenda. Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. Those who would like leave their personal messages, can do so in the condolence section at the bottom of this page. A memorial Mass to celebrate Brendan’s life will take place at a later date.

Rose Mc Donald (née Fitzpatrick), Towlagh, Belturbet, Cavan

Rose Mc Donald (nee Fitzpatrick), Tawlagh, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 3rd April, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Mary and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Jenny (Ballybofey), Anna (Ballinagh), Agnes (Mullingar), Patricia (Aghacashel, Ballinamore) and Rosemary (Belturbet), sons Mark and Francis, brother John Fitzpatrick, Glen, Belturbet, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In Accordance with current HSE and Government Guidelines regarding Public Gatherings the funeral and burial will be in private.



Daniel (Dan) Gibbons, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Daniel Gibbons, Known as Dan, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ann, daughter Shiela, sons Sean and Brian. Following church and government regulations the house and funeral shall be private to family members. A Mass of celebration of Dan's life will be offered at a later date. Those who would have like to extend their condolence, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message of condolence through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

May they all Rest In Peace