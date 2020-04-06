Deputy Fitzmaurice welcomes clarity secured on the cutting of domestic turf

Clarity has been secured in relation to the cutting of domestic turf during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Liaising with the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) and the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association (TCCA), the Roscommon-Galway TD was involved in the submission of a proposal in relation to the cutting of domestic turf in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the matter, Fitzmaurice said: “Over the last number of days a detailed submission regarding the turf cutting situation was put together, addressing the many challenges presented by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“First of all, we would like to thank the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) who took responsibility for liaising with us on this matter and resolving an issue where there was some ambiguity of late.

“The detailed submission outlined how the cutting of domestic turf could proceed in a safe and effective manner, without any risk to public health.

“Moving forward, we would ask that all contractors adhere to the criteria that has been agreed upon. Everyone in the country needs to put their shoulder to the wheel to make sure that the crisis we are in at present is brought to an end as soon as possible.”