36 people have died - the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day to date in Ireland

The latest figures released this evening, Tuesday, April 7, show that 36 more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

This is the largest number of deaths to be recorded in a single day in Ireland.

Of these 27 came from the east, 6 in the north and three in the south.

24 of those who died had underlying health conditions.

345 new cases have been confirmed bringing the total number diagnosed with the virus to 5709.