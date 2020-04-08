Woman charged with public order offences after allegedly coughing on garda

A woman who allegedly coughed in the face of a garda was due to appear in Carrick-on-Shannon Court last night charged with public order offences.

Gardaí received reports yesterday that a group of people had congregated and were drinking in Riverside, Co Sligo, at 3.15pm.

When they arrived, a woman in her 30s refused to provide her details to gardaí and then allegedly coughed on a garda, implying that she had the Coronavirus.

This woman was arrested for public order offences and was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where she has since been charged.

An Garda Siochana has said it continues to remind the public of the need for people to comply with physical distancing in line with HSE guidelines.