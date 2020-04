The HPSC has revealed that there are now 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim.

However there are 129 cases in Cavan with 120 cases in Donegal.

In Roscommon the figure is 22 while there are 28 cases in Sligo and 35 in Longford.

These are the latest figures released by the HPSC of as 1pm today, Wednesday, April 8.