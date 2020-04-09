Another dry day for Leitrim and surrounding areas today

Today, Thursday, April 9 will be a warm and mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees and light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry, apart from a little drizzle, mist and fog. No frost with a good deal of cloud cover and some clear spells also. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees in mainly light southeasterly breezes.