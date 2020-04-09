Leitrim punter smashes 3,800/1 odds with €1.50 Lotto flutter

A lucky Irish punter was left celebrating on Wednesday night after a stunning Lotto coup landed them a mouth-watering sum of cash from four numbers.

The County Leitrim customer placed a €1.50 four-fold bet via their BoyleSports account and picked out seven numbers for the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw that evening.

The numbers selected were 3, 8, 11, 25, 33, 35 and 43 and they had the safety net of the bonus ball included in the wager. However, the Dubliner didn’t have long to wait long to pop the champagne open as four of the seven numbers landed for the lucky punter to defy the mammoth odds of 3,800/1.

The customer was able to log back into their account and see their balance boosted by a stunning total of €5,701.50 from a stake of €1.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our customer in Leitrim who was aiming high with their stake, but their ambition has been rewarded handsomely with a whopping amount of €5,701.50. We hope our client enjoys splashing out with their winnings.”