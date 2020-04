Dry with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloudy along western coasts with some patchy rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cloudy and humid tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some patches of mist and fog too. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees with light variable breezes becoming west to northwest by morning.