There are now 31 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

This is an increase of 6 of the figures released last Friday.

In other counties the number of cases are :

Roscommon - 27;

Cavan - 169;

Sligo - 39;

Longford -45;

Donegal - 167.

These are the latest figures as of 1pm on Saturday, April 11.