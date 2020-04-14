Tuesday, April 14
It will turn very, very cold tonight across the North West of Ireland
Temperatures will drop to below freezing tonight
A cool bright start to today, Tuesday, April 15 with frost clearing, in just light southerly breezes. Dry and mostly sunny and overall feeling milder with highs of 12 to 16 or 17 degrees, best values across the midlands.
TONIGHT
Cold and calm with long clear spells. Some frost is possible, along with local fog. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.
