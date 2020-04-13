Carrick-on-Shannon gardai issue thank you to local girl for kind Easter gift

With so much doom and gloom over the last few weeks you can be forgiven for forgetting that there are still so many wonderful people out there, doing their bit and also helping to bring a little bit of happiness.

Carrick-on-Shannon gardai took to social media over the weekend to highlight the kindness of one special young girl who made them an Easter treat as a thank you to all those front line staff working to keep us safe.

So a very big thank you to Katie McDermott for her kindness - you make the world a lot brighter a place just for being in it!