992 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as we enter new three week lockdown extension

According to figures released this evening, April 13, 992 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

527 more cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Republic. In addition, there are a further 465 confirmed cases of Covid-19 from the backlog of tests at the laboratory in Germany.

The latest figures also revealed that there has been a further 31 deaths recorded in Ireland.

This brings the total number of deaths in Ireland since the pandemic began to 365.

With the German figures included, there is now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.