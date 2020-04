The latest figures (to midnight on April 11, 2020) show that there are now 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Co Leitrim.

The figures, released today, Monday, April 13, also show that there are:

- 222 cases in Cavan

- 39 cases in Roscommon

- 45 cases in Sligo

- 225 cases in Donegal and

- 56 cases in Longford.