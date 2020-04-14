Cool and breezy start but not a bad day for Tuesday, April 14

Cool and bright this morning, Tuesday, April 14 with any frost quickly clearing, then dry and sunny for the rest of the day. The sunshine will be a little hazy at times, with some high cloud. Winds light southeast or variable. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

TONIGHT

A dry and cold night with long clear spells. Lows of 0 to +2 degrees. Mist and fog patches will form in near calm conditions, fog becoming dense in places.