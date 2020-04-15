Chris O'Dowd champions Ireland with 'sexy' photos of landscape

Hollywood actor and proud Roscommon man Chris O'Dowd has shared Ireland with his millions of social media followers with a gallery of pictures.

The Bridesmaids star put a call-out for pictures on Easter Sunday, posting to Twitter: "Homesick today. Can anyone in the west of Ireland send me big sexy photos of landscapes please."

People responded with some epic photographs from all over Ireland. To date, Chris has received 3,500 replies to his original call-out. 

Here are just some of the photographs posted on the thread: