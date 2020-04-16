Rise in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and the surrounding counties

There has been another increase in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim with 43 people now tested as positive, which is an increase of 7 on Tuesday's figure of 36.

Similarly Roscommon increased to 57 while Cavan has 310 cases.

Sligo now has 66 people with Covid-19; Longford has jumped to 77 cases.

Donegal has seen a substantial increase with the latest data revealing the county now has 320 people with the virus

These latest figures are those provided by National Public Health Emergency Team as of 11am on Wednesday, April 15.