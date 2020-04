The number of cases in Co Leitrim stands at 46 according to figures released this evening, Friday, April 17.

The figures relate to cases diagnosed by Midnight on April 15.

In Co Longford the number of cases is 79.

In Co Roscommon the number of cases is now 61.

In Co Sligo the number of cases is now 69.

Finally, in Co Cavan the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 stands at 345.