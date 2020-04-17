Teachers, parents and students meet with Department of Education in relation to the state examinations

The Department of Education and Skills today (Friday 17 April 2020) met with a range of stakeholders as part of planning for the State Examinations in response to the Covid-19 public health measures.

The meeting involved representatives of students, parents, teachers, school leadership and management bodies, the State Examinations Commission, the National Educational Psychological Service and the Department.

A series of further meetings will be held over the coming weeks as part of consideration and planning for the revised arrangements for the examinations, taking account of public health advice.

The Higher Education Authority is also observing at the meetings with the intention of feeding back to consultations it is involved with across the third level sector.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD said: “I want to thank all those who are taking part in these stakeholder meetings and in particular for their acknowledgement of the extraordinary circumstances students are facing in the Covid-19 crisis.

“The welfare and wellbeing of students is of paramount consideration and we are also doing our utmost to ensure students get clarity and certainty in relation to the examinations at the earliest possible opportunity.

“All decisions are being taken in line with the public health advice.”

The advisory group was also notified that a range of supports for students to support their wellbeing and to support their continued learning is being developed.

Further information for students about the decisions taken to date with regard to the State Examinations can be found at the State Examinations Commissions frequently asked questions document. https:// examinations.ie/?l=en&mc=ex& sc=cov