What has the weather in store for us this Sunday, April 19
Sunny spells expected today
Mostly cloudy to begin today, with any patchy drizzle and mist soon clearing. It will gradually brighten up with sunny spells developing, although some showers will also break out later this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Any showers will die out early tonight and it will become dry with clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will form in the mainly light easterly breezes. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on