Death rate drops again according to latest Covid-19 figures

A further 39 people have died as a result of Covid-19 according to figures released this evening, Sunday, April 19. This marks a drop on figures released yesterday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said 37 of these deaths located in the east and 2 in the west of the country.

The deaths included 19 females and 20 males and 29 of those who died had underlying health conditions.

There have now been 610 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.