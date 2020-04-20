Latest figures released for number of cases of Covid -19 in Leitrim

The number of cases in Co Leitrim stands at 49 according to figures released this evening, Monday, April 20.

This is an increase from 46 , which was the last figure released on Saturday, April 18

In Co Longford the number of cases is 91, up from 83.

In Co Roscommon the number of cases is now 91 up from 74.

In Co Sligo the number of cases is now 78 up from 70.

In Donegal the number of cases is now 383 up from 369.

Finally, in Co Cavan the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 stands at 401 up from Saturday's figure of 353.