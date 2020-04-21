Carrick-on-Shannon Rugby Club fundraise for vital PPE with Stay and Home and Shave challenge

Everyone is being encouraged to stay at home as part of the push to flatten the Covid-19 curve but members of the Carrick-on-Shannon Rugby Football Club (RFC) have taken social distancing, one step further in a bid to raise funds to purchase much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline workers.

This week the club's men's senior team are shaving and dyeing their locks and growing mustaches of epic proportions - all in a bid to raise funds for PPE.

As of this morning, Tuesday, April 21, they have already raised more than €2,000 but with a number of willing victims left to style they are hoping to raise even more this important cause.

Keith Crossan, organiser of the event explained "As happened with a lot of sport at the moment, our season as a club was massive cut short with a number of games left to play. Like most people we are following the rules and staying home but we thought that we'd still like to do our bit to help those people who are on the frontline.

"We spoke together on What's App as a group and we had the idea of shaving or dying hair and getting people to sponsor us. It has been really well supported so far but we still have a number of nominees who will be taking part over the next week and we hope to raise even more.

"When we look back in 10 or 15 years we can say that we did our bit to help in the fight against Covid-19".

You can help make a difference alongside the members of Carrick-on-Shannon RFC by clicking on the link below and making a donation on their gofundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/vital-ppe-equipment-for-local-front-line-workers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

You can also view pictures of some of the results of the challenge!