Connect trade union calls on Bord na Mόna to withdraw lay-off plan

Connect trade union has called on management in Bord na Mόna to withdraw a plan to lay-off over 200 low to medium paid workers and examine other cost saving measures at the semi-state company.

Connect Regional Secretary, Darren Erngey, said: “Management in Bord na Mόna have proposed a plan to the Board of the company which involves the laying off of more than 200 workers. This follows the closure of two ESB power stations, but the implementation of the layoffs would precede a decision by An Bord Pleaneala concerning regulations in relation to the future use of peat for energy generation which is due to be announced on 12th May.

“The company has stated that the pending decision by An Bord Pleaneala means they are not in a position to allow workers to avail of a voluntary redundancy package. This means that there is a high likelihood that there could be no jobs for the laid off workers to return to once the Covid-19 Emergency is concluded.

“The treatment of these workers by the company is unacceptable. In discussions with the company, we have also highlighted the cocooning of management from the impact of the financial cuts at the company. The company has refused to outline any plans for cost-cutting at this level for people who would be much more able to afford it than medium to low paid workers.”

He added: “We are calling on the Board of Bord na Mόna at its meeting scheduled to take place today to reject these plans. If it fails to do this, we are calling on the Minister of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, who has responsibility for the semi-state company, to make clear his position on the situation in Bord na Mόna.”