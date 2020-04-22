What has the weather in store for us on Wednesday, April 22?

Today, Wednesday, April 22 will be mainly dry and sunny, but some cloud will develop during the afternoon and evening with an isolated shower possible. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with patchy cloud in the southwest and west, but otherwise clear. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.