Tuesday, April 21
The latest Covid-19 figures for Leitrim have been released
The latest Covid-19 figures released this evening, show that there are 54 confirmed cases of the virus in Leitrim.
There are 94 cases in Longford; 91 in Roscommon; 403 cases in Cavan and 93 cases in Sligo.
The analysis is a breakdown of cases confirmed up until midnight on April 19.
Nationally, the latest figures show that there are 16040 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland (up until 11am on April 21) and 730 deaths.
Over the last 24 hours the number of deaths from Covid-19 has risen by 44 with 388 new cases confirmed nationally.
