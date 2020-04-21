The latest Covid-19 figures for Leitrim have been released

The latest Covid-19 figures released this evening, show that there are 54 confirmed cases of the virus in Leitrim.

There are 94 cases in Longford; 91 in Roscommon; 403 cases in Cavan and 93 cases in Sligo.

The analysis is a breakdown of cases confirmed up until midnight on April 19.

Nationally, the latest figures show that there are 16040 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland (up until 11am on April 21) and 730 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours the number of deaths from Covid-19 has risen by 44 with 388 new cases confirmed nationally.