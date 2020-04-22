49 more deaths and 631 new cases of Covid-19

The Department of Health has announced that a further 49 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 769.

Ten deaths that had previously been reported are no longer classified as related to Covid-19.

Of the 769 deaths, 386 people died in a hospital setting, with 50 of those in ICU. The median age of those admitted to ICU is 60.

The number of additional cases of the virus diagnosed here is 631, bringing the total number of cases here to 16,671.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said there were 302 clusters in community residential care settings, 179 of which were in nursing homes.

He said the total number of cases associated with community residential care settings was 2,604 with 1,944 cases in nursing homes.

In relation to deaths in these settings, a total of 412 people had died following a diagnosis of Covid-19, 348 of those deaths were related to nursing homes.

Dr Máirín Ryan, deputy CEO of HIQA and director Health Technology Assessment said newer Covid-19 test kits have the potential for batch testing and shorter turnaround times for results. She said this can alleviate pressure on laboratories.