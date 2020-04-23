Only essential opdiatry services will be provided  for the people of Sligo/Leitrim

During the Covid-19 pandemic the HSE will provide an essential only podiatry service for the people of Sligo/Leitrim. This is specifically aimed at those who have deteriorating ulcers or other critical conditions.



The HSE Community Podiatry Service say that if either criteria applies to use If this applies to you, please contact their department on Tel: (071) 91 55101 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

All essential podiatry service appointments will take place in Ballymote Primary and Mental Health Care Centre in Co Sligo.

Anyone needing urgent attention outside of those times, for example if you think you have an infection that requires podiatry attention, please contact your local GP.

If your GP is closed, you should contact your local GP Out of Hours service

· CareDoc on 0818 365 399

· NowDoc on 1850 400 911

· WestDoc on 1850 365 000.

The HSE has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the reduction in services and also remind patients to ensure they wear prescribed insoles or shoes as directed and to not delay in seeking attention for non Covid-19 Health issues.

If you have a medical problem, new symtpoms or are concerned about your health, please ring your GP.