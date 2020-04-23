Leitrim deaths - Thursday, April 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim



Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and her family at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit Manorhamilton. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda), James, daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tomás), grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus , Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia & Josh. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral and family home will be private, please. A memorial Mass to celebrate Vera's life will be held at a later date.

Peter Randall, Main Street, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Peter Randall, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (London) brother-in-law Graham, nephews James, Jon and Kieran, niece Charlotte, grandnephew and grandniece, aunt Dorris, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Peter's funeral will be held in private. A memorial mass to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date. Anyone who would like to express their sympathy to the family may do so using the condolence link below.

May they all Rest in Peace