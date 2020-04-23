A ray of hope today as the latest figures show a drop in the number of Covid-19 deaths

The latest figures for Covid-19 deaths in Ireland - released this evening, Thursday, April 23, have shown a major decrease in the number of people succumbing to the virus.

According to the figures recorded up until 11am today, a further 28 deaths have occurred.

Alongside this there have been 936 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began in Ireland to 17,607.

In relation to the number of cases today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there is an ambitious programme of testing in nursing homes.

He said there 319 clusters of the virus in residential care facilities, 191 of which are in nursing homes.