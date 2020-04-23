Efforts to try and flatten the curve are making a difference in Leitrim

According to the latest case breakdown for the country Leitrim has 56 confirmed cases of Covid -19 and remains the county with the lowest number of confirmed cases in the country. But bear in mind we are also the county with the smallest population.

The latest case breakdown involves figures available until midnight on Tuesday, April 21.

Cavan has 466 confirmed cases; Sligo has 98; Longford has 102 and Roscommon has 92 confirmed cases recorded in the same period.

People are asked to continue to observe social distancing guidelines, to stay home and stay safe and to not become complacent.

Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to stay the course during the current lockdown and to all play our part in ensuring that we flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections in Ireland by remaining at home.