Drumkeerin man's pushup challenge raises €4,700 for Childline

When Drumkeerin man Shane Bohan heard of the how the current restrictions were resulting in a spike in demand for the ISPCC Childline service, he decided to take on a challenge of his own.

Shane (above) in action during the pushup challenge.



The paediatric physiotherapist called on the support of a number of friends to help raise vital funds for Ireland’s national listening service for children and young people by completing 100 press-ups every day for seven days.

Shane, who works for the HSE at Nazareth House in Sligo but has recently been redeployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, had his endeavours captured on camera as he pushed himself to the limit to raise over €4,700 for Childline.

His Facebook fundraising page showcased his week-long workout which included a celebration of ‘Ladies Day’ and a special message to remind everyone of the importance of washing our hands and following the guidance of health officials.

Funds raised will go towards helping to keep Childline listening to children and young people in County Leitrim and across Ireland 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service receives an average of 1,000 contacts every day by phone, online and by text.

Childline can be reached by calling 1800 66 66 66 (24 hours), chatting online at Childline.ie (10am – 4am daily) or texting to 50101 (10am – 4am daily). The service recorded an increase of 25% in online contacts in the month of March.

Shane wants to thank everyone who joined him in his challenge, shared his fundraising page, donated to his challenge and helped to support Childline at this critical time.