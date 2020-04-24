The latest figures have been released for Covid-19 deaths in Ireland

The latest figures, released this afternoon, April 24, 2020, reveal that there has been a further 37 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

This comes amid mounting criticism as more and more people are flouting lockdown rules in recent days.

Traffic levels have increased across the country and there has been a notable increase in the number of people out and about across towns and villages including here in Leitrim, in recent days.

The number of additional cases of the virus diagnosed across Ireland up until 11am today, April 24 is 577. This brings the total number of cases of confirmed Covid-19 in Ireland to 18,184.

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made an appeal for people to stick with the current Covid-19 restrictions. He also warned that failing to adhere to the lockdown now could mean that the lockdown will have to be extended.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has also warned that complacency could see us very quickly back at square one when it comes to trying to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone is encouraged to #StaySafeStayHome and those at risk groups including everyone over 70, should continue to 'cocoon' and should not be leaving home for any reason.

Locally there are volunteers offering to help make deliveries of shopping and medication and those over 70 are also reminded they can nominate someone to collect their pension or do their banking.