‘Thinking of You’ Initiative introduced at Sligo University Hospital to keep patients and families connected during Covid-19

While visiting restrictions remain in place at Sligo University Hospital due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital is very aware of the impact that this has on patients and their families, friends and neighbours.

Sligo University Hospital through the Consumer Services Department introduced the ‘Thinking of You’ Initiative this week.

This a service which offers families, friends and neighbours an opportunity to send a letter or message to their loved one while in our care by simply emailing us at SUHpatientletters@hse.ie.

"Sligo University Hospital will print out the letter, place it in an envelope and deliver it to the patient sealed within 24 hours, Monday to Friday. Relatives just need to include on the email the patient’s full name, address and what ward they are on”, explains Linda Foley, Consumer Services Officer.

“We understand how difficult it must be to have a loved one or friend in hospital and not be able to visit them. Although many of our patients are able to keep connected via smartphones, this is another way that people can reach out to their loved one and can be a source of comfort when they are unwell”, says Marian Ryder, Director of Nursing.

Grainne McCann, General Manager welcomes this initiative stating that, “Days are very long for patients when in hospital and when we cannot allow families/relatives to visit, this is intensified even more. A letter from a family member would no doubt be read and re-read countless times by a patient and would give the patient a feeling of connection to those they are missing.”