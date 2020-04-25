Further increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim with large jump in Cavan
The latest Covid-19 figures released this evening, show that there are 62 confirmed cases of the virus in Leitrim.
There are 102 cases in Longford; 111 in Roscommon; 440 cases in Donegal with 506 cases in Cavan and 105 cases in Sligo.
This is the latest update of cases as of 11am on Friday, April 24.
