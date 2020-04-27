A foggy and frosty start to today, Monday, April 27, 2020

A foggy and frosty start to Monday, April 27, 2020. Today will be a bright day with scattered showers and sunny spells. Cool with highs of 11 to 13 degrees, in a light northerly or variable breeze.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry tonight with the odd shower and clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form in the near calm conditions. Lows of 1 to 3 degrees, dipping to 0 degrees locally under clear skies, with a risk of grass frost.