Sunny spells and the possibility of scattered showers for the North West of Ireland today

Cool and bright today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with scattered showers. The best of the sunshine will be through the morning and evening hours, with cloudier periods occurring during the afternoon. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in light and variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Showers continuing, but there will be some dry and clear intervals too. Cloud will increase from the south overnight, bringing outbreaks of rain onto southwestern shores by morning. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the east. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes developing.