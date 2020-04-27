Rose of Tralee competition has been cancelled for first time in its 61-year history

The organisers of the Rose of Tralee have confirmed this year's event has been cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

The international festival was due to start on August 21 this year, but will now take place in August 2021.

It is the first time in the its 61 year history that the festival has been postponed.

The postponement means all Rose Centres that were to take part this August will now compete in 2021.