Renewed appeal into fire at Tesco in Ballinamore

Gardai in Ballinamore are renewing their appeal for information in respect of criminal damage by way of fire which occurred at Tesco, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim in the early hours of Sunday, 20th October 2019.

The appeal with CCTV footage will be aired on tonight’s edition of Crimecall , Monday 27th April, at 9.35pm on RTE One.

Gardai can be contacted on 07196-50510, Ballinamore 07196-44002 and the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 with any information.